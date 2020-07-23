PM Orban to MPs: According to constitutional provisions, parliamentary election should be held on December 6



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in Constanta that December 6 is the only date when parliamentary elections can be held this year in compliance with all the constitutional provisions, and that Parliament should consider this date. "Following the somewhat weird ruling of the Constitutional Court, it somehow results that both Parliament and the government can set the election date, but that the decision as to who is to set this date falls on Parliament. In the light of this constitutional ruling, I am sure that Parliament will want to decide the date of the parliamentary election. All I have to tell them is this: according to the provisions of the Constitution, the parliamentary election must be on December 6. It's the date that meets all the the constitutional requirements and the needs related to the conclusion of the term of the current Parliament," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tina Dumitrescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)