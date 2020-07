Auchan Romania Continues Expansion Of Its Supermarket Chain; Opens New Unit In Cluj County

Auchan Romania Continues Expansion Of Its Supermarket Chain; Opens New Unit In Cluj County. French-held retailer Auchan, which has been operating in Romania for almost 15 years, has opened in Turda locality its fifth supermarket and its fourth store in Cluj County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]