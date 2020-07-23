BT Analyst: Non-Government Customer Deposits Seen Up 12.8% Vs 5.1% For Non-Government Lending In Next 2 Years



BT Analyst: Non-Government Customer Deposits Seen Up 12.8% Vs 5.1% For Non-Government Lending In Next 2 Years.

Bank deposits of companies and private individuals in Romania are expected to grow at a faster pace than non-government lending in the next two years, at an annual average rate of 12.8% versus 5.1%, stated Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca (...)