July 23, 2020

PM Orban: It is premature to talk about possible postponement of local elections
PM Orban: It is premature to talk about possible postponement of local elections.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in (southeast) Constanta that it is premature to talk about a possible postponement of the date of the local elections, even if in the last 48 hours over a thousand cases of coronavirus have been confirmed daily nationwide. “At the moment, I do... (...)

ForMin Aurescu, U.S. ambassador Zuckerman discuss preparations for the Three Seas Initiative Summit to take place in Tallinn Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman discussed today at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters preparations for the Three Seas Initiative Summit which will take place this autumn in Tallinn, the Foreign Ministry said in a release. During the (...)

PM Orban: Transalpina motorway has boosted touristic interest in Romania Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in Oasa – Alba County, that the Transalpina motorway that runs across the Parang mountains has increased tourist interest in Romania and is being visited by many foreign travelers, which calls for the completion of the rehabilitation works begun in the (...)

HealthMin Tataru: Population must understand we are going through difficult moment. PM Orban: When necessary, we will make decision to quarantine any local community Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru (photo), stated on Friday, in northeastern Iasi, that we are not in the situation of reinstating the state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, but reiterated that the next weeks will be difficult from an epidemiological point of view. “I hope we do not... (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Spanish counterpart Gonzales Laya discuss on phone bilateral cooperation in context of pandemic The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, talked on the phone on Friday with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, both parties welcoming the very good Romanian-Spanish cooperation in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They reviewed the measures taken by both (...)

MAE: Persons traveling from Romania to Italy - mandatory self-isolation for 14 days The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says that Friday the Italian authorities have adopted new measures regarding entry conditions for persons coming from Romania – namely they are to undergo a mandatory medical supervision and self-isolation for a period of 14 days. Excepted from the measures (...)

Israel's Ambassador Saranga attends commemoration ceremony of seven soldiers who lost lives in plane crash in Bucegi Mountains Remembering and truly honoring our fallen heroes also means being by their families’ side, said Israeli Ambassador David Saranga at the commemoration ceremony of the seven soldiers – one Romanian and six Israelis – who lost their lives in a plane crash, ten years ago, in the Bucegi Mountains. (...)

TeraPlast Group enters agreement with Kingspan Group for its Steel division sale TeraPlast Group has entered an agreement with Ireland's Kingspan Group for the sale of its Steel division; the agreement is still subject to a set of customary suspensive conditions, including approval by the relevant competition bodies, the company said. The deal will also be subjected to the (...)

 

