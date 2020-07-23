 
Romaniapress.com

July 23, 2020

Justice Minister Predoiu holds talks with EC Vice President Jourova, Commissioner for Justice Reynders
Jul 23, 2020

Justice Minister Predoiu holds talks with EC Vice President Jourova, Commissioner for Justice Reynders.

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu held today bilateral talks via video conference with European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, and with Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders; the European officials thanked on this occasion for Romania's active involvement in supporting the upcoming Rule of Law mechanism. "The European officials thanked Romania for its active involvement in supporting the new Rule of Law mechanism and mentioned that the first report on this subject will be released at the end of September. Vera Jourova said that a visit to Bucharest could be possible, to discuss the conclusions of the Report on Romania, as well as aspects related to the implementation of the CVM recommendations, including with Romanian lawmakers. Commissioner Reynders mentioned the importance of including the rule of law conditionality in the new Multi-annual Financial Framework, emphasizing that the aim of the EC is to restore mutual trust between member states. He also said that the digitization of the judiciary is a priority of his term," the Justice Ministry said in a statement. The two high representatives of the European Commission specified that they are open to cooperation with the Romanian authorities, in order to ensure the sustainability, stability and transparency of the justice reform process in Romania. After years of sustained progress that turned Romania into a champion of judicial reforms at EU level, we have seen an obvious setback in the last 3 years. Reforms must be resumed and trust in state authorities must be restored, said Vice President Jourova. Minister Predoiu presented the objectives of the Ministry of Justice for the next period: ensuring the independence of the judiciary, finalizing bills to amend the justice laws, strengthening the functioning of prosecutor's offices and relaunching the fight against corruption and organized crime. "Dialogue and cooperation with the European Commission are good. Today's talks with Vice President Jourova and Commissioner Reynders have shown that we share the same vision on recent developments, but also on the ways to follow for setting the judiciary back on track. We will continue to support the Rule of Law mechanism, which will gradually ensure the same level of exigency for the quality of justice in all member states. We agreed that the evaluation/monitoring overlaps in the judiciary should be gradually removed, and that all member states should be assessed according to the same standards. The prerequisite for this is represented by concrete results," Predoiu declared. The JusMin added that he will put up for public debate the "mending" of the Justice laws, after the interventions from 2017-2018. "The laws need mending after the interventions from 2017 - 2018, the personnel structures need to be financed and complemented, including as regards registrars, and logistical conditions need improvement. This is an immediate program, but also in a longer term, which requires not only work from everybody, but patience as well. The Justice Ministry will put up for public debate and will subsequently table to Parliament the necessary laws; right this autumn it will take all the steps to 'inject' the necessary amounts into the system's logistics. Justice requires work and patience, whether we are talking about an investigation, a court trial, or about rebuilding an entire system. Those who are impatient do not actually trust the future of the system. Restarting an entire system, restoring the morale and the expertise of a system requires work and patience. Those who want results overnight ignore what has happened in recent years, but also ignore the current context. I trust the system and I will support it to regain confidence and the citizens' respect. The wrong steps can be straightening, the effort is continuous, but takes time," said Catalin Predoiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu, U.S. ambassador Zuckerman discuss preparations for the Three Seas Initiative Summit to take place in Tallinn Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman discussed today at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters preparations for the Three Seas Initiative Summit which will take place this autumn in Tallinn, the Foreign Ministry said in a release. During the (...)

PM Orban: Transalpina motorway has boosted touristic interest in Romania Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in Oasa – Alba County, that the Transalpina motorway that runs across the Parang mountains has increased tourist interest in Romania and is being visited by many foreign travelers, which calls for the completion of the rehabilitation works begun in the (...)

HealthMin Tataru: Population must understand we are going through difficult moment. PM Orban: When necessary, we will make decision to quarantine any local community Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru (photo), stated on Friday, in northeastern Iasi, that we are not in the situation of reinstating the state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, but reiterated that the next weeks will be difficult from an epidemiological point of view. “I hope we do not... (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Spanish counterpart Gonzales Laya discuss on phone bilateral cooperation in context of pandemic The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, talked on the phone on Friday with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, both parties welcoming the very good Romanian-Spanish cooperation in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They reviewed the measures taken by both (...)

MAE: Persons traveling from Romania to Italy - mandatory self-isolation for 14 days The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says that Friday the Italian authorities have adopted new measures regarding entry conditions for persons coming from Romania – namely they are to undergo a mandatory medical supervision and self-isolation for a period of 14 days. Excepted from the measures (...)

Israel's Ambassador Saranga attends commemoration ceremony of seven soldiers who lost lives in plane crash in Bucegi Mountains Remembering and truly honoring our fallen heroes also means being by their families’ side, said Israeli Ambassador David Saranga at the commemoration ceremony of the seven soldiers – one Romanian and six Israelis – who lost their lives in a plane crash, ten years ago, in the Bucegi Mountains. (...)

TeraPlast Group enters agreement with Kingspan Group for its Steel division sale TeraPlast Group has entered an agreement with Ireland's Kingspan Group for the sale of its Steel division; the agreement is still subject to a set of customary suspensive conditions, including approval by the relevant competition bodies, the company said. The deal will also be subjected to the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |