Romania's Govt. ponders helping private airline Blue Air by becoming its shareholder

Romania's Govt. ponders helping private airline Blue Air by becoming its shareholder. Romania's Government should opt to become a shareholder in the private airline Blue Air in exchange for the EUR 64 million emergency loan the company requested from the state, transport minister Lucian Bode said, according to Economica.net. The idea hasn't been discussed with the airline, he (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]