Romanian unicorn UiPath plans to list its shares next year

Romanian unicorn UiPath plans to list its shares next year. UiPath, the first unicorn set up by Romanian entrepreneurs, is preparing to list its shares under an initial public offering (IPO) next year, announced the company's co-founder Daniel Dines. In February, Dines only indicated that UiPath was approaching the listing of its shares without (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]