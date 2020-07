Romania to export some 3 mln tonnes of wheat despite weak crop

Romania to export some 3 mln tonnes of wheat despite weak crop. Romania will still export some 3 million tonnes of wheat in the coming agricultural year despite a sharp plunge in the crop caused by adverse weather, agriculture minister Adrian Oros estimates, local Capital.ro reported. He put this year's crop at 6-6.5 million tonnes (the Government's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]