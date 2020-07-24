Romanian PM says deals with “Euro-Atlantic partners” for nuke reactors will be signed soon



Romania is close to signing an agreement with undisclosed "Euro-Atlantic partners" to complete the third and fourth reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on July 23 as he visited the plant. Romania will invest EUR 8-9 billion to build the two new (...)