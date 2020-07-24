PM Orban: It is premature to talk about possible postponement of local elections



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in (southeast) Constanta that it is premature to talk about a possible postponement of the date of the local elections, even if in the last 48 hours over a thousand cases of coronavirus have been confirmed daily nationwide. “At the moment, I do... (...)