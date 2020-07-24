Colliers: Almost 90% of tenants paid their obligations on time to the office buildings owners in the first half of the year



Colliers: Almost 90% of tenants paid their obligations on time to the office buildings owners in the first half of the year.

Even though some spaces were not occupied during the state of emergency Most tenants complied on time with their contractual obligations to owners of the office buildings managed by Colliers International in the first half of this year, even though in some cases the rented spaces remained (...)