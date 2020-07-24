Romanian citizens from vulnerable categories to receive 30 face masks for free every month

Romanian citizens from vulnerable categories to receive 30 face masks for free every month. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday, July 23, the law according to which people from vulnerable categories will receive a set of 30 protective masks per month for free. The list of beneficiaries includes people from families receiving social welfare, pensioners with a