Coronavirus: Romanian travelers required negative COVID-19 tests to enter Cyprus
Jul 24, 2020
The Cypriot authorities have revised the conditions for entry into the country, with the new measures entering into force on Thursday, July 23. According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), the authorities in Cyprus have categorized European countries based on their (...)
