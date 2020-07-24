Timken Romania 2019 Net Profit Grows 29% To RON70.5M; Turnover Up 8% To Over RON442M

Timken Romania 2019 Net Profit Grows 29% To RON70.5M; Turnover Up 8% To Over RON442M. Timken Romania, the local subsidiary of US company Timken, a manufacturer of bearings and related components and assemblies, on Friday reported a turnover of over RON442 million (EUR93.3 million) for 2019, up nearly 8% on the year, per ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]