Vodafone Romania Reports 1.2% Lower Services Revenue, Of EUR190M, For Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Vodafone Romania Reports 1.2% Lower Services Revenue, Of EUR190M, For Quarter Ended June 30, 2020. Vodafone Romania on Friday reported total services revenue of EUR189.7 million for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, down 1.2% year-over-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]