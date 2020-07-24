Patria Bank Cuts 2020 Profit Forecast To RON6.6M, 3.5-Fold Lower Than Initially Projected

Patria Bank Cuts 2020 Profit Forecast To RON6.6M, 3.5-Fold Lower Than Initially Projected. Lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) has revised down its financial performance indicators for 2020 in the context of the coronavirus crisis, expecting a profit of RON6.6 million in 2020, compared with RON23.1 million initially estimated in this year’s budget, but above the 2019 positive result of RON5.3 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]