Code Yellow for storms in half of Romania, until Sunday evening. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Friday issued two Code Yellow alerts for high atmospheric instability, valid until Sunday evening in more than half of the country. According to the forecast, the first Code Yellow alert will enter into force on Friday, between 12.00 pm and 10.00 pm, when there will be high atmospheric instability with heavy rainfalls and downpours, electrical discharges, short wind intensifications, storms and, locally, hail, in the mountains, in the southern half of Moldavia and Transylvania, northern Oltenia, north-western Muntenia and southern Banat. The water quantities will exceed 20-25 l/sq m and, locally, even 20-50 l/sq m. A second Code Yellow alert for unstable weather will be valid between July 25, 4,00 am - July 26, 11.00 pm. Thus, in Banat, Oltenia, Crisana, Maramures, Transylvania, north-western Muntenia and Moldavia, and also in the mountains there will be periods with high atmospheric instability, heavy rainfalls, electrical discharges, short wind intensifications, storms and hail. The water quantities will exceed 25-30 l/sq m and, locally, 40-60 l/sq m, for short amounts of time. On the other hand, ANM specified that, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in the south-east, the weather will be warm at noon, with the thermal discomfort to be high and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) also high, above 80 units, in some parts. Atmospheric instability will also hit the rest of the territory, on smaller areas. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]