Production value of agricultural branch decreases 3.8% in 2019. The production value of the agricultural branch decreased in 2019 by 3.8% compared to the previous year, to 89.997 billion lei, according to the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Vegetable production decreased by 5.6% to 62.967 billion lei, animal production went down by 0.7% and reached 25.223 billion lei, while agricultural services increased by 29.8% to 1.793 billion lei. Last year, the structure of production value did not show significant changes compared to 2018. The share of vegetable production was 70%, the share of animal production was 28%, and agricultural services had a share of 2%. The structure of the value of vegetable production in 2019, by main groups of crops, shows the following differences compared to the previous year: increases in the share of production were recorded in potatoes (+1.9 percentage points), fodder plants (+0.3 points percentage) and vegetables, including melons (+0.3 percentage points). Decreases were recorded in fruit and grapes (-1.4 percentage points), oil plants (-1.3 percentage points) and grains (-1.2 percentage points). Regarding the structure of the value of animal production in 2019, increases in the shares of the value of production were recorded in pigs (+1 percentage point) and sheep and goats (+0.3 percentage points), and decreases in cattle (-0.2 percentage points), birds (-0.2 percentage points) and products obtained from milk processing in livestock farms (-0.2 percentage points). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]