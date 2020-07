Agricost Braila 2019 Profit Grows 14% YoY To RON91.5M

Agricost Braila 2019 Profit Grows 14% YoY To RON91.5M. Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON381 million (EUR80 million), up 1% on the year, but its profit grew 14% on the year to RON91.5 million (EUR19 million), per data from company