iHunt Technology Calls Shareholders To Approve RON7M Bond Financing. Ploiesti-based iHunt Technology (HUNT.RO), a producer and supplier of mobile phones and hi-tech gadgets, is summoning its shareholders on August 27 to approve the launch of an issue of unsecured, non-convertible, negotiable and fully paid corporate bonds, within a maximum limit of RON7 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]