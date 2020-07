L’Oreal Opens YSL Monobrand Store In Baneasa Shopping City; Reaches 20 Own Stores

L’Oreal Opens YSL Monobrand Store In Baneasa Shopping City; Reaches 20 Own Stores. French-held L’Oreal Group has opened an YSL monobrand store within Bucharest-based shopping mall Baneasa Shopping City. The store sells perfumery, make-up products and skin care products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]