Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,119 to 42,394. Another 1,119 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Friday. All these are cases of persons who resulted to have the infection for the first time, said the GCS. According to the same source, there have been 42,394 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recorded until Thursday in Romania. Also, 25,349 patients were declared cured and 2,918 asymptomatic people were discharged 10 days after detection. To date, 1,053,656 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 22,532 were processed in the past 24 hours, 12,839 have been processed based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 9.693 upon requests. There have also been reported 432 tests processed before the past 24 hours and sent until July 24, according to the GCS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]