USR, PNL national leaders to meet on single candidates in Bucharest elections

USR, PNL national leaders to meet on single candidates in Bucharest elections. National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna announced on Friday that he will have a meeting this weekend with the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban to discuss common candidates for Bucharest district mayoralties ahead of local elections this (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]