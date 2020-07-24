Start-Up Firm Milluu Invests EUR1M In Property Management Service Dubbed Milluu Select
Jul 24, 2020
Start-up company Milluu, which has developed an online platform digitizing the apartment rental process, is announcing investments of EUR1 million in Milluu Select, a property management service whereby apartment owners can find tenants and subsequently minimize the risk of payment delays or (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]