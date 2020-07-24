Romania's official equipment for Olympic Games, presented by part of athletes qualified for Tokyo

Romania's official equipment for Olympic Games, presented by part of athletes qualified for Tokyo. Part of the athletes qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo have presented, on Friday, at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Complex in Izvorani, the official equipment of Romania's delegation in the competition that will take place in the summer of next year. The athletes present in Izvorani were gymnast Marian Dragulescu, shooter Laura Coman, rowers Ionela Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa, Mihai Tiganescu, Marius Cozmiuc, fighter Alina Vuc, basketball players Ancuta Stoenescu, Gabriela Marginean, rowers Catalin Chirila, Victor Mihalachi, swimmer Robert Glinta and fencer Ana-Maria Popescu. The official equipment of the Romanian delegation for the Tokyo Olympic Games is personalized with the logo of Team Romania on the chest, the same logo being found on the bags and backpacks of athletes. The attire of the athletes is mainly deep blue, pants, jacket, vest, shorts, blouse, with three options for shirts red, yellow and white and was created by Peak. "Today we should have observed the march of the Romanian athletes at the opening of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, yet for the moment we cannot do it. Some of Romania's champions came today here in Izvorani to make a rehearsal, before going up on the Olympic podium. Today they wanted to dress in the Olympic equipment to be closer to the moment of the Olympic Games. This pandemic has affected the entire world, including us in the world of sports. The global spread of the virus has led to the postponing of the Olympic Games for 2021, in order to protect the health of the athletes and the hundreds of thousands of people involved in the good organization of the Olympic Games," said the chairman of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), Mihai Covaliu. The Romanian athletes said they were happy with the equipment they will wear in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, stating that it is superior from a quality point of view to that of the previous edition in Rio. During the same festivity, which took place before the General Assembly of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, the video clip for Team Romania was also presented. The festivity saw the attendance of the members of the General Assembly of the COSR, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ionut Stroe, the Minister of Education and Research, Monica Anisie, as well as the Japanese Ambassador in Bucharest, Hitoshi Noda.AGERPRES(RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]