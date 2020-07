Romania Insurance Companies’ Gross Underwritings Grow 8.8% YoY To RON2.95B In Q1/2020

Romania Insurance Companies’ Gross Underwritings Grow 8.8% YoY To RON2.95B In Q1/2020. Insurance companies in Romania underwrote gross premiums of RON2.95 billion in the first three months of 2020, up 8.8% year-over-year, the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) said in a report Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]