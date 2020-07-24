Austrian Gregor Muehlberger wins first stage of Sibiu Cycling Tour

Austrian Gregor Muehlberger wins first stage of Sibiu Cycling Tour. Austrian rider Gregor Muehlberger (BORA-hansgrohe) won, on Friday, the first stage of the Sibiu Cycling Tour, taking place on the route Sibiu - Saliste - Dobarca - Cristian - Cisnadie - Balea Lac. Muehlberger was timed at 4 h 52 min 11 sec at 183 km, according to the race's Twitter account, being followed shortly by fellow country man and team colleague Patrick Konrad, while Swiss rider Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start Up Nation) followed sixteen seconds later. The first Romanian to complete the stage was Serghei Tvetcov, the leader of Romania's national team, arriving 11 minutes 18 seconds from the winner. "Veteran" Davide Rebellin (Meridiana Kamen Team), winner in 2013 in Sibiu, took 7th place. In the general hierarchy, Konrad is leader, being followed by Muehlberger, +3 seconds, and Badilatti, +57 seconds. Tvetcov is the first Romanian in the general standings, +11 min 34 seconds from the leader, being the holder of the red jersey (best Romanian rider). Konrad leads in the point standings and holds the green jersey, Muehlberger holds the white jersey dedicated to climbers, Swede rider Erik Bergstrom (Team Bike Aid) holds the white and gray dot jersey, for the Under-23 leader, while the sprinter's leader (blue jersey) is Polish rider Pawel Bernas (Mazowsze Serce Polski). Saturday will see the second stage of the race, on the route Sibiu - Agnita - Cisnadie - Gura Raului - Sibiu (181.2 km).AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]