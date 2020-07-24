PM Orban: Transalpina motorway has boosted tourist interest in Romania

PM Orban: Transalpina motorway has boosted tourist interest in Romania. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in Oasa - Alba County, that the Transalpina motorway that runs across the Parang mountains has increased tourist interest in Romania and is being visited by many foreign travelers, which calls for the completion of the rehabilitation works begun in the area, after certain legal aspects are settled. Also present at the press conference held today in Oasa, Transport Minister Lucian Bode said that the rehabilitation works on the motorway started in 2007 but where halted at almost 90 percent completion, after some legal issues with the builder. However, the National Road Corporation has carried out works on 32 kilometers of the motorway this year. "On the Transalpina, if you look left and right you have these breathtaking beautiful landscapes that are highlighted by this road. Yes, the quality of the road still leaves to be desired on some stretches. Not all the works have been completed, and this must be done. Of course, we must also look at the legal complication. (...) This is a road that has boosted tourist interest in Romania. It's a road that is visited by many foreign travelers, a superb motorway that offers views of some of Romania's most beautiful places," said the Prime Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sebastian Olaru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]