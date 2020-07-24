TeraPlast Group enters agreement with Kingspan Group for its Steel division sale

TeraPlast Group enters agreement with Kingspan Group for its Steel division sale. TeraPlast Group has entered an agreement with Ireland's Kingspan Group for the sale of its Steel division; the agreement is still subject to a set of customary suspensive conditions, including approval by the relevant competition bodies, the company said. The deal will also be subjected to the final approval of the TeraPlast shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting. The Steel division is worth an estimated 410 million lei, and the final price will be established by adjusting this figure with the net debt and the working capital, based on an agreed formula. The transaction does not include payment in stake or other financial instruments and does not determine changes in the TeraPlast shareholdership, the release states. The transaction concerns the entire participation of TeraPlast Group parent company TeraPlast SA in the subsidiaries TeraSteel SA, TeraSteel DOO Serbia and Wetterbest SA. "The history of our group is marked by extensive projects for the development of both our product and our business portfolio. This deal will bring added value to our shareholders, which include the largest pension funds in Romania. It also shows that the TRP stock is undervalued even at its current capitalization. The completion of this transaction will mark a new beginning for TeraPlast, just like many others in its 125-year history. Just as until now, we will continue to develop and expand our business. TeraPlast Group's Steel division stands before a new beginning at the side of the world leader in the field," said TeraPlast CEO Alexandru Stanean. TeraSteel is the leader on the local sandwich panel market and, together with TeraSteel Serbia, is one of the top exporters in the Central and Eastern European market. The company's metal tiles division which operates under the Wetterbest brand holds the second position on the Romanian market. The Steel division generated 578 million lei of the TeraPlast Group consolidated turnover in 2019 and contributed over 50 million lei to the Group's EBITDA. TeraPlast Group posted in 2019 a turnover of 972.6 million lei, up 21 percent compared to the previous year, against a favorable context for the construction market, as well as due to its capitalizing on the previous investments made by the group companies. The group's consolidated EBITDA increased by 41 percent in 2019 to 91.2 million lei. With a tradition of over 120 years, TeraPlast Group is currently Romania's largest producer of construction materials. The group includes the companies: TeraPlast, TeraSteel Romania and Serbia, Wetterbest, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling and TeraPlast Hungary. As of July 2, 2008, the largest company in the group - TeraPlast SA - is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TRP. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]