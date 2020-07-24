HealthMin Tataru: Population must understand we are going through difficult moment. PM Orban: When necessary, we will make decision to quarantine any local community



HealthMin Tataru: Population must understand we are going through difficult moment. PM Orban: When necessary, we will make decision to quarantine any local community.

Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru (photo), stated on Friday, in northeastern Iasi, that we are not in the situation of reinstating the state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, but reiterated that the next weeks will be difficult from an epidemiological point of view. “I hope we do not... (...)