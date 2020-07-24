Israel’s Ambassador Saranga attends commemoration ceremony of seven soldiers who lost lives in plane crash in Bucegi Mountains

Israel’s Ambassador Saranga attends commemoration ceremony of seven soldiers who lost lives in plane crash in Bucegi Mountains. Remembering and truly honoring our fallen heroes also means being by their families’ side, said Israeli Ambassador David Saranga at the commemoration ceremony of the seven soldiers – one Romanian and six Israelis – who lost their lives in a plane crash, ten years ago, in the Bucegi Mountains. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]