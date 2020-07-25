 
July 25, 2020

GCS, Saturday update: New record-high number of COVID-19 cases reported- 1,284 out of over 22.500 tests
Jul 25, 2020

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Saturday a new record-high number of COVID-19 cases in Romania—1,284 out of over 22,500 tests. This is the 4th consecutive day with over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, Radio Romania International informs. The total number of cases so far is (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Danca: If together we do not stop the spread of COVID-19, it will be increasingly difficult to revive the economy National Liberal Party (PNL) spokesperson Ionel Danca states in a post made on his social media page on Sunday that "we must all understand a very simple thing, regardless of our political choice, no matter how many efforts the government is making, if we don't stop together the spread of (...)

Romascanu (PSD): We will take measures so that Orban Government will go home as soon as possible Social Democratic Party (PSD) spokesperson Lucian Romascanu said that PSD will take measures so that the Government will go home as soon as possible, through a censure motion, and that the Executive is the only one responsible for Romania's situation from the pandemic and economic perspective. (...)

Alliance for local elections in Bucharest between Pro Romania and party launched by Robert Negoita Pro Romania, a party led by Victor Ponta, and the party launched by Bucharest District 3 mayor Robert Negoita, Bucharest 2020 party, announced the formation of an alliance in the perspective of local elections. The Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance was presented by Ponta and Negoita on Sunday at a (...)

Romanians are reorienting to Concierge Medical subscriptions, and the concept of second opinion doctors is becoming more popular The COVID crisis has changed the priorities and the way of approaching the medical issue for Romanians. Since the onset of the medical crisis and until today, the number of Romanians who preferred to be consulted by a doctor from abroad has doubled, there are more and more requests for... The (...)

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The modern retail stock in Romania will exceed the 4 million sq m threshold by the end of the year The opening calendar, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic The modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a leasable area of ​​at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million square meters and will exceed the 4 million sq m (...)

TBI Bank partners with Lindab to offer a digital financing solution to those who want a new roof We at TBI Bank are constantly developing digital solutions that drive the continuous expansion of partnerships with new merchants. They come from different industries and company sizes, but our partnerships have one thing in common – supporting our merchants to sell more and provide a unique (...)

Eight New Bison Contribute to the Largest Free-Roaming Population in Romania Eight new bison, the largest land mammal in Europe, have reached Bison Hillock, in Armeniș, Romania where they will soon join the other 57 free-roaming individuals in the Southern Carpathians. Rewilding Europe and WWF-Romania have now successfully raised the number of bison in the wild to the (...)

 

