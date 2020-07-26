GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 1,120 to 44,798

GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 1,120 to 44,798. Another 1,120 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 44,798, announced on Sunday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. These are cases that hadn't tested positive previously. Of the people confirmed positive, 25,643 were declared cured and 3,572 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus. According to the GCS, in the last 24 hours 22 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll thus reaching 2,187. The latest victims are 17 men and 5 women, hospitalized in Alba, Bihor, Braila, Constanta, Dambovita, Gorj, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vrancea and the Bucharest Municipality. Of these, 2 deaths were recorded in the 40-49 age range, 3 deaths in the 50-59 age group, 6 in the 60-69 years age group, 8 in the 70-79 age group and 3 in people over the age of 80 and 20 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities. One deceased patient displayed no comorbidities, and for one patient no comorbidities had been reported. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]