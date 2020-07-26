 
July 26, 2020

Simona Halep pulls out of WTA tournament in Palermo, organizers announce
Jul 26, 2020

Simona Halep pulls out of WTA tournament in Palermo, organizers announce.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, pulls out of WTA tournament in Palermo due to the mandatory quarantine imposed in Italy for anyone coming from Romania or Bulgaria, the tournament organizers announced on Sunday, quoted by AFP. "We are saddened to learn about the decision of world No. 2 to cancel her participation," tournament director Oliviero Palma said in a statement. According to the tournament organizers, this decision, which was communicated to them through the the Romanian player's manager, Virginia Ruzici, is related to the quarantine imposed in Italy on all persons who were in Romania or Bulgaria in the previous 14 days. The measure was adopted by the Italian authorities on Friday, while Romania and Bulgaria have seen an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. "We were optimistic yesterday [Saturday] and informed Simona Halep's staff that professional players would not be subject to this quarantine," Palma added. "But Halep's staff informed us of her decision, which is ruining all our efforts. We are sad and deeply disappointed," Oliviero Palma added. Oliviero Palma had announced on his Twitter account on Saturday that "Halep will participate in the 31st edition of the Palermo Ladies Open 2020." The organizers of the WTA tournament in Palermo, scheduled to begin on August 3 and which will mark the resumption of the women's professional tennis circuit, said on Friday that they had requested a derogation from the quarantine obligation for people coming from Romania and which could prevent Simona Halep, world number two, from competing. "We have sent an urgent request to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, to request a derogation from the last ordinance for the tennis players who will participate in the tournament," the director of the tournament, Oliviero Palma explained in a statement. The director of the tournament which will take place between 1 and 9 August in Palermo, said he was convinced that "the health protocols adopted by the WTA are strict enough to guarantee the safety and health of athletes, but also of all people involved in the event". Professional tennis circuits were discontinued in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)

