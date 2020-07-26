Romanians are reorienting to Concierge Medical subscriptions, and the concept of second opinion doctors is becoming more popular



Romanians are reorienting to Concierge Medical subscriptions, and the concept of second opinion doctors is becoming more popular.

The COVID crisis has changed the priorities and the way of approaching the medical issue for Romanians. Since the onset of the medical crisis and until today, the number of Romanians who preferred to be consulted by a doctor from abroad has doubled, there are more and more requests for... The (...)