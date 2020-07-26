 
July 26, 2020

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The modern retail stock in Romania will exceed the 4 million sq m threshold by the end of the year
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The modern retail stock in Romania will exceed the 4 million sq m threshold by the end of the year.

The opening calendar, delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic The modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a leasable area of ​​at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million square meters and will exceed the 4 million sq m (...)

Signal Iduna Romania to announce the appointment of Nicolae Trofin as a Member of the company's Board of Directors The insurance company Signal Iduna Romania, leader in the health insurance segment related to the life insurance activity, in terms of volume, appoints Nicolae Trofin as the new Member of the company’s Board of Directors. He will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the Division which (...)

GRAMPET's Roserv Oil Acquires RAFO Onesti Industrial Platform Roserv Oil, part of freight railway operator GRAMPET Group, has acquired the industrial platform of bankrupt oil refinery RAFO Onesti in a public tender coordinated by RAFO's liquidator CITR, the leading insolvency practice firm in (...)

150 Romanian farmhands test positive for COVID-19 in Germany Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that 150 Romanians working on a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, Germany, tested positive for COVID-19, and the farm was quarantined by local authorities on Sunday. "As many as 174 farm workers tested positive for the COVID-19 (...)

ING Reports 144% Growth in Savings Accounts in Q2/2020 The number of savings accounts opened by ING Romania customers through the Home’Bank platform grew at an annual rate of 144% in the second quarter of 2020, also driven by the bank's launch of a savings solution that allows the rounding up of (...)

GCS: 1,104 new coronavirus infection cases reported in Romania The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday that 1,104 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, over the previous informative bulletin, following tests done at the national level. They are cases that have not had a previous positive test, the GCS (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 22 to 2,206 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday that in the last 24 hours 19 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll thus reaching 2,206. The latest victims are 11 men and 8 women, (...)

HAGAG Development Europe Gets Building Permit for H Eliade 9 Residence Project Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, said Monday it has secured a building permit for its H Eliade 9 Residence luxury residential project located in the Primaverii area in Bucharest.

 

