“Buy Now Pay Later” fintech Mokka enters Romania

“Buy Now Pay Later” fintech Mokka enters Romania. Revo Technologies, a CEE-based fintech company, operating under the Mokka brand, specialized in “Buy Now Pay Later” services last week has announced its entrance on the Romanian market. Mokka is the leader in this fast-growing segment in CEE, which allows customers to buy instantly and pay for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]