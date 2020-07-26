GCS: 1,120 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in Romania since the last report



GCS: 1,120 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in Romania since the last report.

Another 1,120 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 44,798, announced on Sunday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. These were cases (...)