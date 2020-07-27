Romanian director Cristi Puiu, part of 2020 jury of Venice International Film Festival

Romanian director Cristi Puiu will be part of the jury of the Venezia 77 competition of the Venice International Film Festival. The jury, headed by actress Cate Blanchett, will award several prizes to the feature films in this year's competition, namely the Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]