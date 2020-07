European countries tighten regulation for visitors coming from Romania

European countries tighten regulation for visitors coming from Romania. Cyprus forbade the entry for visitors from Romania, Digi24.ro reported. Greece requested all those coming from Romania to have a valid negative test no older than 72 hours (for those arriving by plane, the requirement was waived so far). Italy also set a 14-day quarantine period for those (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]