First Romanian city under quarantine again as COVID-19 situation deteriorates

First Romanian city under quarantine again as COVID-19 situation deteriorates. Faget, a town in Timis county, western Romania, is the first city placed under quarantine under the new legislation, G4media.ro reported. Still, more are likely to follow it as the number of people infected with COVID-19 has been rising fast in recent days. A final decision on quarantining (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]