Overdue bank loans in Romania down 8.7% at end-June

Overdue bank loans in Romania down 8.7% at end-June. The volume of overdue loans decreased by 8.7% at the end of June compared to the same moment last year, to RON 6.77 billion (nearly EUR 1.4 bln). The figures regard the stock of loans with overdue payments of more than one day. The bank loan payment moratorium, allowing debtors to defer their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]