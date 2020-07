Vodafone Romania’s revenues, down 1.2% in Q2

Vodafone Romania's revenues, down 1.2% in Q2. Telecom group Vodafone Romania recorded service revenues of EUR 189.7 million for the quarter ended on June 30, 1.2% lower than in the same period last year. The revenues also decreased by 4% in April-May compared to the company's budget planning. However, Vodafone also cut its operational