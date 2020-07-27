Vodafone Romania reports the financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2020

Service revenue is at EUR 189.7 million in the quarter ended June 30th 2020 lower by -1.2% compared to the same period of last year Vodafone Romania announced the key performance indicators for the quarter ended June 30th, 2020, as reported on Friday by Vodafone Group Plc.