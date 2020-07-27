Gruia Dufaut Law Office presents: Ultimate Beneficial Owner- New Amendments
Jul 27, 2020
Gruia Dufaut Law Office presents: Ultimate Beneficial Owner- New Amendments.
Government Emergency Ordinance No. 111/2020 on amending and supplementing Law No. 129/2019, is the result of intense debates between legal professionals and recipients of Law No. 129/2019 on the prevention and combating of money laundering and terrorist financing. The new text, published in the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]