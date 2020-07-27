Western Romania: Modular hospital for COVID-19 patients fills up four days after opening

The modular hospital for coronavirus patients built by the National Defense Ministry on a stadium in Timişoara, a city in western Romania, has no more available beds four days after its opening. From Wednesday, July 22, to Sunday, July 26, the hospital received 56 patients.