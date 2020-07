Antitrust Body Clears RCS&RDS Takeover of AKTA

Antitrust Body Clears RCS&RDS Takeover of AKTA. Cable TV provider RCS&RDS/Digi, the leading cable TV and fixed internet provider in Romania, with more than 50% share of the total number of customers, received antitrust clearance to take over AKTA, the largest local independent cable TV company and a smaller affiliated (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]