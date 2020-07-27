 
Romaniapress.com

July 27, 2020

Austrian Gregor Muehlberger wins 10th Sibiu Cycling Tour
Jul 27, 2020

Austrian Gregor Muehlberger wins 10th Sibiu Cycling Tour.

Austrian rider Gregor Muehlberger (racing for BORA-hansgrohe) won on Sunday the 10th edition of the Sibiu Cycling Tour, after his German teammate Pascal Ackermann secured the stage 3b finale. Ackermann completed the 109 km distance on the route Sibiu - Poplaca - Sibiu (x2) - Saliste - Cristian - Orlat - Sacel - Cristian - Sibiu in 2 h 15 min 38 sec, according to the competition's Twitter account, being followed by his compatriot and teammate Michael Schwarzmann and by Romanian Eduard-Michael Grosu (Nippo Delko One Provence), who both timed the same as the winner. In the overall standings Gregor Muehlberger was followed by his fellow national and colleague Patrick Konrad, at 1 minute 01 seconds, and by Switzerland's Matteo Badilatti (Israel Start-Up Nation), at 1 minute 52 seconds. Italian Davide Rebellin (Meridiana Kamen Team) finished 8th, while leader of Romania's national team Serghei Tvetcov came in 28th, 13 min 21 sec down from the winner, and took the red jersey as the best ranked Romanian. Eduard Grosu ranked 56th, Emil Dima (Giotti Victoria Savini Due) finished 71st. Pole Pawel Bernas (Mazowsze Serce Polski) won the blue jersey as the best sprinter, and Sweden's Erik Bergstroem Frisk (Bike Aid Team) secured the grey polka-dot white jersey for the best U23 rider. Muehlberger also won the green jersey of the leader of the points competition, as well as the "best climber" white jersey. Elkov - Kasper was crowned the best team, and Dutchman Meindert Weulink (ABLOC CT) got the orange jerseys as the most combative racer. The winners of the previous editions of the Sibiu Cycling Tour were: Italian Alessio Marchetti (Centro Revisioni Cerone) in 2011; Spaniard Victor de la Parte (SP Tableware) - 2012; Italian Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat - Polkowice) - 2013; Croatian Radoslav Rogina (Adria Mobil) - 2014; Italian Mauro Finetto (Southeast) - 2015; Bulgarian Nikolai Mihailov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) - 2016; Colombian Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) - 2017; Colombian Ivan Sosa (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) - in 2018; and Costa Rican Ivan Kevin Rivera (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec) - in 2019. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Signal Iduna Romania to announce the appointment of Nicolae Trofin as a Member of the company's Board of Directors The insurance company Signal Iduna Romania, leader in the health insurance segment related to the life insurance activity, in terms of volume, appoints Nicolae Trofin as the new Member of the company’s Board of Directors. He will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the Division which (...)

GRAMPET's Roserv Oil Acquires RAFO Onesti Industrial Platform Roserv Oil, part of freight railway operator GRAMPET Group, has acquired the industrial platform of bankrupt oil refinery RAFO Onesti in a public tender coordinated by RAFO's liquidator CITR, the leading insolvency practice firm in (...)

150 Romanian farmhands test positive for COVID-19 in Germany Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that 150 Romanians working on a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, Germany, tested positive for COVID-19, and the farm was quarantined by local authorities on Sunday. "As many as 174 farm workers tested positive for the COVID-19 (...)

ING Reports 144% Growth in Savings Accounts in Q2/2020 The number of savings accounts opened by ING Romania customers through the Home’Bank platform grew at an annual rate of 144% in the second quarter of 2020, also driven by the bank's launch of a savings solution that allows the rounding up of (...)

GCS: 1,104 new coronavirus infection cases reported in Romania The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday that 1,104 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, over the previous informative bulletin, following tests done at the national level. They are cases that have not had a previous positive test, the GCS (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 22 to 2,206 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday that in the last 24 hours 19 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll thus reaching 2,206. The latest victims are 11 men and 8 women, (...)

HAGAG Development Europe Gets Building Permit for H Eliade 9 Residence Project Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, said Monday it has secured a building permit for its H Eliade 9 Residence luxury residential project located in the Primaverii area in Bucharest.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |