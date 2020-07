HAGAG Development Europe Gets Building Permit for H Eliade 9 Residence Project

Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, said Monday it has secured a building permit for its H Eliade 9 Residence luxury residential project located in the Primaverii area in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]