July 27, 2020

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 22 to 2,206
Jul 27, 2020

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday that in the last 24 hours 19 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll thus reaching 2,206. The latest victims are 11 men and 8 women, hospitalized in Bacau, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Galati, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu counties. Of these, 1 death was recorded in the 30-39 age range, 1 death in the 40-49 age group, 2 in the 50-59 years age group, 6 in the 60-69 age group, 7 in the 70-79 age range and 2 in people over the age of 80. According to the GCS, 17 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities. One deceased patient displayed no comorbidities, and for one patient no comorbidities had been reported.AGERPRES(RO - author:Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Maria Voican)

